Crews begin picking up storm debris in these St. Louis-area cities

ST. LOUIS — After another round of severe storms, many St. Louis area communities are cleaning up the debris left behind.

The storms caused outages across the area and left behind storm damage with downed power lines, trees and more.

Here's how to get storm debris picked up in your community:

Brentwood

The Brentwood Parks and Recreation Department will pick up storm debris, according to Facebook. Residents must move all debris to the curb no later than Wednesday, Aug. 2.

The post said once the debris is ready, contact Brad Barbeau at 314-963-8685 or BBarbeau@brentwoodmo.org and leave a quick message with your address and confirmation you are ready for staff to collect the debris.

The Parks and Recreation Department plans to have all debris collected by Monday, August 7.

Eureka

The City of Eureka is helping residents clean up by picking up large twigs and limbs after the storms.

The city asks residents to drag any debris to the curbs, without blocking the roadway, and contact City Hall at 636-938-5233 with your name and address.

Crews will begin picking up debris this week.

Jerseyville, Illinois

Public works crews with the City of Jerseyville are working to clean up the debris left being from the storm this past weekend.

The Parks and Recreations Department said it will begin picking up piles that are placed along the edge of streets by the middle of the week. Residents have until Wednesday, Aug. 9, to place debris along the streets.

The department asks residents to avoid blocking sidewalks, fire hydrants, sewers and culvert openings.

Any residents that have loaded their own debris piles will be allowed to dump it directly at the city's burn pit site at East Spruce Street and Cherry Lane. The gate will be opened daily until Aug. 9.

O'Fallon, Missouri

The O'Fallon, Missouri, waste program is helping residents clean up storm damage. Assistance is available for both customers and non-customers each year.

Find more information here.

For assistance, you can call Environmental Services at 636-272-0477. If you leave a message, someone will return your call.

Residents may also contact Citizens First at 636-379-5553.