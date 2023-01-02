The American Red Cross urgently needs blood donors and you'll also be entered into a drawing for a trip to Florida.

ST. LOUIS — How would you like to do a good deed, and pick up an Amazon gift card at the same time?

The American Red Cross urgently needs blood donors.

Anyone who comes in during the month of February will get a $10 Amazon Gift Card by email and will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Clearwater Beach, Florida.

Type O blood donors and platelet donors are needed the most right now.

There are dozens of places to donate all over the bi-state.

Book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Here's a list of donation events in the region:

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 1-14

ILLINOIS

Bond

Greenville

2/2/2023: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 1100 Killarney Drive

_______________

Christian

Moweaqua

2/14/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Central A and M High School, 229 East Pine Street

_______________

Clinton

Breese

2/2/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Augustine, 260 South Main Street

Saint Rose

2/14/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Rose Development Club, 8004 S. First Street

Trenton

2/9/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Mary's Catholic Church, 325 South Jefferson

_______________

Coles

Charleston

2/10/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston, EIU Student Union, 1720 7th Street

2/15/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church - Charleston, 921 Madison

Mattoon

2/9/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Apostolic Life Center, 205 Country Club Road

_______________

Crawford

Oblong

2/7/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oblong Municipal Building, 202 South Range

Robinson

2/15/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Robinson Community Center, 300 South Lincoln

_______________

Cumberland

Greenup

2/1/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street

Neoga

2/14/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Neoga High School, 790 East 7th Street

_______________

Effingham

Dieterich

2/8/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dieterich High School, Church and Pine

Effingham

2/1/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

2/2/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

2/4/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

2/7/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

2/8/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

2/9/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

2/11/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

2/14/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

2/15/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

_______________

Jasper

Newton

2/9/2023: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren

2/10/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Newton High School, 201 West End Avenue

Sainte Marie

2/13/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass

_______________

Jefferson

Mount Vernon

2/9/2023: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Crossroads Community Hospital, 8 Doctors Park Road

_______________

Jersey

Jerseyville

2/7/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., DJ's Pub & Grill, 117 W. Prairie

_______________

Macoupin

Carlinville

2/6/2023: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Blackburn College, 700 College Ave.

Shipman

2/13/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Shipman Community Center, Keating and Front St.

Staunton

2/13/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ralph and Josephine Oltmann Community Center, 101 West Pearl

_______________

Madison

Alton

2/1/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd

2/8/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Peter & Paul School, 801 State Street – TEAMBILLY location

Edwardsville

2/6/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., N.O. Nelson Campus of Lewis & Clark College, 600 Troy Road – TEAM BILLY location

2/13/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Edwardsville Gun Club, 4104 Staunton Rd

Glen Carbon

2/8/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., New Bethel United Methodist Church, 131 N Main St

Granite City

2/3/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Columbus Home, 4225 Old Alton Rd

Highland

2/15/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mosaic Church - Highland, 1317 Pestalozzi St

Moro

2/7/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Meadowbrook Intermediate, 111 West Roosevelt ST

_______________

Marion

Centralia

2/6/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Centralia Junior High School, 900 South Pine

Patoka

2/8/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 543, North Washington

Salem

2/3/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Theresa of Avila Catholic Church Parish Center, 812 West Main

2/7/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Franklin Park Middle School, 1325 North Franklin

2/15/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Community Building Salem, 416 Oglesby

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

2/7/2023: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

Waterloo

2/6/2023: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Zahnow Elementary, 301 Hamacher St.

_______________

Montgomery

Litchfield

2/7/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Litchfield Moose Lodge, 221 North Madison

_______________

Randolph

Chester

2/15/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, 500 East Opdyke

Sparta

2/7/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street

Steeleville

2/7/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 305 South Chester

_______________

Richland

Olney

2/3/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Olney Central College, 305 North West Street

2/8/2023: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Immanuel United Methodist Church, 700 North E Street

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

2/1/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Blessed Sacrament, 8707 West Main

Fairview Heights

2/1/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/2/2023: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/3/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/4/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/5/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/6/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/7/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/8/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/9/2023: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/10/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/11/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/12/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/13/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/14/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

2/15/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

O'Fallon

2/10/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA O Fallon, IL, 284 N. Seven Hill Rd – TEAM BILLY location

Saint Libory

2/2/2023: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St. Liborius Church, 911 Sparta Street

Shiloh

2/7/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital Shiloh, 1404 Cross Street

_______________

Washington

Nashville

2/6/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion, 533 East Legion Drive

2/15/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Nashville High School, 1300 South Mill

Oakdale

2/6/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Anthony Catholic Church, 6101 St. Anthony Church Road

MISSOURI

Franklin

Gray Summit

2/15/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Purina Farms, 300 Checkerboard Loop

New Haven

2/1/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 607 Maupin Drive

Union

2/7/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 205 North Washington

2/13/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive

Washington

2/1/2023: 9:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

2/4/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

2/5/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

2/6/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

2/7/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

2/8/2023: 9:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

2/11/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

2/12/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

2/13/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

2/14/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

2/15/2023: 9:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210

_______________

Jefferson

Arnold

2/5/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Davids Catholic Church, 2334 Tenbrook Rd

Crystal City

2/14/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 221 Brierton Lane

Festus

2/6/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Festus Public Library, 406 West Main Street

2/10/2023: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive

2/15/2023: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Gold Star Harley-Davidson, 2435 Hwy 67

Imperial

2/8/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Meramec Arnold Elks, 1515 Miller Road – TEAM JUDI location

_______________

Saint Charles

Lake Saint Louis

2/9/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake St Louis Police Department, 200 Civic Center Dr

O'Fallon

2/2/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Middendorf Kredell Branch Library, 2750 Highway K

2/3/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

2/10/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., O'Fallon Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadows – TEAM JUDI location

Saint Charles

2/14/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis Ambush, Family Arena, 2002 S River Road

2/14/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lindenwood University, 209 S. Kingshighway

Saint Peters

2/1/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/2/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/3/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/3/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117

2/4/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/5/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/6/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/7/2023: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/8/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/9/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/10/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/11/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/12/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/13/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/14/2023: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

2/15/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

Wentzville

2/8/2023: 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Wentzville Middle School, 405 Campus Drive

2/9/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith United Church of Christ, 106 Kent St.

_______________

Saint Francois

Bonne Terre

2/2/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus 1088, 7897 Berry Road

2/14/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., North County High School Bonne Terre, 7151 Raider Road

Farmington

2/2/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Parkland Chapel, 1260 E Karsch Blvd,

2/3/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Road

_______________

Saint Louis

Ballwin

2/11/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Holy Infant Catholic Church, 248 New Ballwin Rd.

Chesterfield

2/1/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/2/2023: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/3/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/4/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/5/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/6/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/7/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/8/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/9/2023: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/10/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/11/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/12/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/13/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/14/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

2/15/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

Ellisville

2/10/2023: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., David Taylors Ellisville Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, 15502 Manchester Rd

Eureka

2/6/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holiday Inn, 4901 Six Flag Rd

2/9/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Geggie Elementary, 430 Bald Hill Road

Fenton

2/1/2023: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Stanton Elementary, 1430 Flora Del Dr.

Florissant

2/8/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

2/15/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

Kirkwood

2/12/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Concordia Lutheran Church, 505 South Kirkwood Road

Manchester

2/14/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive

2/15/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis County Library - Grand Glaize, 1010 Meramec Station Road

Saint Louis

2/1/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/2/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/3/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/3/2023: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Drury Inn & Suites Brentwood, 8700 Eager Road – Katie Scott Memorial

2/3/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Municipal Center, 1011 Municipal Center Drive

2/4/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/4/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., North Glendale Elementary School, 765 North Sappington Road

2/5/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/6/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mid-County Family YMCA, 1900 Urban Dr. – TEAM JUDI location

2/6/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/7/2023: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/8/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/9/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/10/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/11/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/12/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/13/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/13/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 111, 7300 Lansdowne Ave

2/14/2023: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

2/15/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

_______________

Saint Louis City

2/1/2023: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 3146 Ivanhoe Avenue

2/2/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

2/6/2023: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., City Hall, 1200 Market Street

2/10/2023: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

2/11/2023: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Prince Hall Masons, 4525 Olive Street

2/13/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 3600 Hampton Avenue

_______________

Sainte Genevieve

Sainte Genevieve

2/9/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste Genevieve Dr

_______________

Warren

Wright City