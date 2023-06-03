The parade on Saturday, March 11, 2023, is one of two St. Patrick's parades in the city of St. Louis alone.

ST. LOUIS — The 54th annual Metropolitan St. Louis St. Patrick’s Day Parade and 45th Annual Michelob Ultra St. Patrick’s Day Parade Run take place Saturday, March 11 in downtown St. Louis.

The parade steps off at Market and 20th Street at noon and proceeds east where it concludes at Broadway and Clark Street.

This annual event is one of the largest St. Patrick’s parades in the nation.

This year, it features over 120 units, including marching bands, floats, huge cartoon-character balloons, and 5,000-plus marchers. Organizers also announced that the Budweiser Clydesdales will join the line-up this year.

More than 250,000 spectators are expected to line the route on Market Street.

In a news release, the group said committee leadership is composed of multiple generations of families and sponsors who are proud to host this important event.

“We are a community with deep traditions and a rich history,” Paul Crowe, committee chairman, said. “Our annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is the largest of any event in downtown St. Louis. It is our greatest honor to look out and see a sea of smiling Irish eyes and festive green attire celebrating in St. Louis!”

Joseph B. McGlynn Jr., parade founder, will lead this year’s parade alongside Irish Dignitary Guest of Honor, Senator Fiona O’Loughlin, Honorary Parade Marshal, Patrick Murphy, as well as local and regional officials.

For more information on the parade, click here.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade Run returns

The Michelob Ultra St. Patrick’s Day Parade Run is also back for another year and will begin at 9 a.m., Saturday, March 11.

Runners can enjoy the 3-K shuffle or the normal five-mile course through downtown St. Louis.

More than 5,000 runners are known to participate.

The race ends near hundreds of floats at Kiener Plaza where participants can then watch the Parade!

New this year, the Michelob Ultra St. Patrick’s Day Parade Run is hosting a competition in support of four charities: The BackStoppers Inc., St. Patrick Center, Atlas Public Schools St. Louis, and Kids Rock Cancer.

For more information on the run, click here.

