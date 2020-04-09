How to help 'fill the boot' for Muscular Dystrophy Association

The campaign has a fundraising goal of $13,000.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — St. Charles County Paramedics are collecting for the #FillTheBoot campaign this Labor Day weekend. The campaign collects donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Normally, paramedics would be out collecting donations, encouraging anyone who passes by to donate and fill their paramedic boots with donations. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the first responders will not be collecting in-person donations this year.

However, there are still ways to help.

Anyone who wishes to donate can click here to help the campaign. All donations will help the Muscular Dystrophy Association find life-saving cures for pediatric muscle diseases.

The campaign has a fundraising goal of $13,000.