International Institiute of St. Louis holds drive to provide support for refugees, immigrants throughout 2023

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis community came together Wednesday to help families who will one day call the bi-state home.

The International Institute of St. Louis (IISTL) held a winter donation drive early Wednesday afternoon to provide goods and items that will be given to support refugees and immigrants who will be coming to the city over the next year.

Organizers said the donations drive helps refugees and immigrants who are seeking a new life become fully prepared.

Carlos Suarez, who is with the institute, said they welcomed a family of nine and a family of two.

“That was on very short notice and being able to mobilize the community, provide resources for them, that’s going to be big,” Suarez said.

According to the institute, as a result of the outpouring of support from the community, they still have a high number of donated items. They also said this is an unprecedented level of support that the community has extended to new neighbors that are now arriving.

Suarez said the organization is expecting as many as 800 individuals to arrive in St. Louis in 2023. According to the organization's website, it has sponsored the resettlement of more than 24,000 refugees since 1979.

To donate to the IISTL Target Wishlist, click here. To donate to the IISTL Wal-Mart Wishlist, click here.

You can also give gift cards, financial contributions, and through Amazon Smile by searching for "International Institute of St. Louis."

If you would like to donate to the institute, click here.