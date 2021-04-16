Metro East community honors and remembers 3 teens killed in car crash

Friday evening, balloons fly high, as families and friends hoping their love can reach heaven.

MONROE COUNTY, Illinois — A Metro East community is mourning the loss of three teenagers after a crash in Monroe County.

Candles flicker giving light to these dark times for this community.

On Tuesday, three teens were killed after crashing into a box truck near the intersection of Bluff and Trout Hollow Road near Valmeyer, Illinois.

The 18-year-old driver was Joshua Moate riding along with his two friends.

15-year-old Hailey Lattina and 13-year-old Savannah Amsden.

All three knowing each other from the Dupo community.

Now this small town is coming together in a big way.

Family say the out pour of support is what's helping them right now.

Moat's mom says her son loved hanging out with his friends and was excited for his future.

He worked at Pretzel Pretzel. dreaming of opening his own pretzel store one day.

Amsden's teacher adds this was a shock to her since she just spend the last two days with her student and saw her two hours before the accident.

Describing Amsden having a big caring heart.

Lattina remembered for being full of life and energy.

Friday evening, loved ones wore black, purple, and blue, those are the favorite colors of the trio.

The group also colors the area painting it with love for these three young souls.

Honoring their life and the moments together and remembering the impact they left behind.

As this was unexpected, families are now needing help for funerals.

All three have a GoFundMe link set up. Links are attached below.