Kids from Jefferson, Franklin counties compete for national mullet championship

When it comes to rocking a mullet, these kids from Missouri are among the best in the country.

MISSOURI, USA — When it comes to rocking a mullet, a pair of kids in the 5 On Your Side viewing area know how to embrace it.

Cash Larrison of Catawissa, Missouri, and Nolan Schanz Jr. of Festus, Missouri, are finalists in one of the hairiest contests in the country.

Larrison and Schanz are two of 25 finalists for the Kids Mullet Championship, presented by the USA Mullet Championships.

Missouri is well-represented in the finals, with contestants from Carthage and Kennett also making the final 25.

There's a kids division, teen division and open division in the USA Mullet Championships, all embracing that "business in the front, party in the back" lifestyle.

Voting for the kids division runs from Monday, August 15 through Friday, August 19. You'll need to register to receive a Mullet Champ Voter ID and vote for your favorite mullets.

Click here to learn more about how to vote.

And since we know you're curious, yes the USA Mullet Championship has a stellar hall of fame including Andre Agassi, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jaromir Jagr, Patrick Swayze, Joe Dirt and others.