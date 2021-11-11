Missouri Treasurer asking for help returning unclaimed military medals

Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick says their office currently holds 251 military medals and insignia that are unclaimed.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — While we celebrate veterans around Missouri, the state's treasurer is bringing attention to unclaimed military medals.

In a press release, Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is asking Missourians to help return unclaimed military medals and insignia held by the Treasurer’s Office.

The Treasurer’s Office currently holds 251 military medals and insignia including five purple hearts, four bronze stars, and more than 100 other service medals.

“As we honor and remember America’s military veterans, I want to remind Missourians of the over 200 military medals and insignia currently being held by the Unclaimed Property Division,” Fitzpatrick said.

Each year, financial institutions, businesses, government agencies, and other organizations turn over the contents of safe deposit boxes to the Treasurer's Office. These entities are required to give Unclaimed Property to the Treasurer's Office after there has been no contact or documented transaction with the owner for five years. The contents of safe deposit boxes often contain family heirlooms and keepsakes. Some of the most precious items recovered are military medals and insignia, according to a release from the treasurer.

“It is the Treasurer’s Office policy to never sell or dispose of these medals—and it is a priority to return them to their rightful owners," says Fitzpatrick. "Together, we can get these medals returned to the heroes who earned them. As always, we thank America’s military veterans for their service to this great country.”

He encourages Missourians to search the list and see if any of the names are recognizable.