CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In a world where we heavily rely on our mobile devices, what would it look like if those devices suddenly disappeared?

American photographer Eric Pickersgill came out with “Removed,” a series of photos to remind us of how strange and disconnected the hunched, phone-absorbed pose really looks like.

In each portrait, electronic devices have been “edited out” (removed before the photo was taken, from people who’d been using them) so people are shown staring at the blank space in their hands rather than interacting with other humans and their surroundings.

The results are a bit sad —and a reminder to perhaps put our phones away.

The photographer says he was inspired by a chance encounter in a New York cafe after noticing the entire family was disconnected from one another.

The series began five years ago but continues to go viral every few months.

Although many people online find the series to be eye opening, several others don’t agree with the message behind the images.

