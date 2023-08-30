St. Charles wants your help cracking down on expired temp tags

Police Chief Ray Juengst said if you can safely snap a picture of expired temp tags and send them to the city, his traffic enforcement division will do the rest.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Enough is enough: That's the message tonight for drivers in St. Charles with expired temporary plates. It's a problem seen across the state, but St. Charles leaders think they have the answer.



You can help be the eyes and the ears for city leaders. They say paying taxes is something that's expected of everyone, so why not rat out those who are sidestepping?

How often are you on the road and notice the person in front of you has a temp tag? It's supposed to be just that -- temporary. But some are taking advantage.

"I followed a guy the other day with a 2019 sticker on a BMW… If a guy is driving a BMW he can sure as heck afford to pay the sales tax,” St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said.

He isn't taking it anymore.



"Statewide, it's got to be millions of dollars in uncollected tax. We get a percentage of that…It really isn't about the money. It's about fairness and the letter of the law. You've got to follow the law,” he added.

5 On Your Side took a ride around a few parking lots in St. Charles and within 20 minutes, found quite a few expired tags on parked cars. There were many others where you couldn't see whether it was expired or not due to license plate frames covering the date.

That's why police want the public to get involved.

"We’re seeing multiple a day,” Police Chief Ray Juengst said.

He said if you can safely snap a picture of offenders and send them to the city, his traffic enforcement division will do the rest.



"You’ll be pulled over. You'll be given a summons. We'll seize the temp tag as evidence. We'll submit that into evidence. You’ll go to court and you'll deal with the court system after that,” he added.

In other words, no more Mr. Nice Guy in St. Charles.

"We’re losing revenue and they just didn't pay their sales tax and it's due,” Borgmeyer added.

In a few years, you'll be able to pay your sales tax on a new car at the dealer when you buy it. The Mayor is hoping that will cut down on expired temp tags too.