Blood drive being held in St. Louis area this weekend

ST. LOUIS — The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is hosting one of the nation’s largest blood drives this weekend.
The annual blood drive was scheduled for seven locations across the St. Louis area on Friday and Saturday.
The center said blood donors are “greatly needed” amid the coronavirus pandemic, especially after many organizations have been forced to cancel blood drives.
Everyone who comes to give blood will receive a limited-edition KSHE summer blood drive t-shirt and an entry into a drawing for four packs of tickets to Holiday World Theme Park.
To make an appointment to donate, call the center at (800) 747-5401 or sign up online by clicking here.
The drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the following locations:
Illinois
- The Regency Conference Center, O’Fallon
- Godfrey Knights of Columbus Council 7804, Godfrey
Missouri
- James J. Eagan Center, Florissant
- Pezold Banquet and Events Center - (Knights of Columbus), Cottleville
- Orlando's Event Center, St. Louis
- Fox C-6 School District Service Center, Arnold
- Sunset Hills Community Center, Sunset Hills
Click here for more information.
