St. Louis ends residency requirement for city employees, hopes to attract more 911 dispatchers

Tree trimmers, utility workers and garbage truck drivers are also a top priority, the mayor said.

Since the city’s charter passed in 1914, if you wanted to work for the city, you had to live in the city.

The legislature changed that, and the residency requirement was permanently lifted Monday.

Jones marked the moment with a press conference flanked by city employees to encourage people to apply for city jobs – giving priority to 911 dispatchers, utility workers, garbage truck drivers and tree trimmers

“I've long said that I want St. Louis to win again, but it takes more than just a mayor to get it done,” she said. “It's the team we build together.

“It takes public servants from entry-level to expert who want to see their city thrive. Folks who are willing to trim trees and pick up trash who can stay calm under pressure when someone's in crisis and calls 911 or to work behind-the-scenes to keep our core systems running.”

There are some limitations still in effect for full-time employees public safety/emergency response positions. They must live within a one-hour of their regularly assigned place of work. Department heads will make decisions on remote work options.

Public Utilities Director Curt Scouby said 30% of positions in his department are vacant, and residency is a hiring hurdle.

“It's often cited reason to decline an offer for coming to work for the City of St. Louis, and this should correct that,” he said.

Airport employee Jerry Moore is a new hire – a job he was once not eligible for as a St. Louis County resident.

“The new policy allows people like me the flexibility of serving the city with the flexibility of staying where I presently live,” Moore said. “There's a major, major expansion that will be taking place with the new terminal that's under development out there.

“So I feel as though I'm able to serve not only the city and the residents of the city, but the residents of the entire St. Louis region that will be positively impacted by the developments underway at the airport.”

In 2020, St. Louis dipped its toe into lifting residency requirements for police officers.

There was a three-year sunset on that legislation, and unions fought to make it a permanent policy and apply to all city employees.

Damon Wiley is a supervisor with the city’s Forestry Division.

“I'm happy that the restrictions were lifted,” he said. “This will be an opportunity for the youth that's in the county region to come work for the city.”

During her remarks, Jones mentioned former Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley would not approve of her support for lifting residency requirements.

“Daley once said, ‘If a city is good enough to work for, it should be good enough to live in,’” Jones said. “And for the most part, I agree.

“That's why I've made the City of St. Louis my home for nearly my entire life and why I continue to raise my family here.”

But, she said, times have changed.

“Mayor Daley wasn't leading a city battling against a global pandemic that all but halted day-to-day life, compounded by labor shortages across our country, negatively impacting our economy and our way of life,” she said. “Fifty years later, Daley didn't have to factor in the rise of remote and hybrid work.

“Today is another step in changing how things have always been with the intention to make St. Louis and surrounding counties stronger and safer. We need to make sure that city government is adapting with the times.”

And times have changed since voters approved the idea as part of the city’s charter 109 years ago.