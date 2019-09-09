JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — After a summer of storms and flooding that took a costly toll on the bi-state region, the deadline is here for Missourians to apply for disaster assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

If your home was damaged from storms or flooding between April 29 and July 5 and you haven't registered for FEMA disaster assistance, you have until Monday, Sept. 9.

Disaster assistance is designated for the counties of Andrew, Atchison, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Carroll, Chariton, Cole, Greene, Holt, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lewis, Lincoln, Livingston, McDonald, Miller, Newton, Osage, Pike, Platte, Pulaski, Saline and St. Charles.

After registering with FEMA, most people are also referred to the Small Business Administration (SBA) to apply for a low-interest disaster loan, Missouri's State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) said.

FEMA grants and SBA loans are for both renters and homeowners. Those who have insurance can still register with FEMA and receive supplemental aid if insurance falls short in covering their losses.

To register for FEMA assistance, go to www.DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-FEMA (3362) any time from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

