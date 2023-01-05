The Fabulous Fox offering $30 tickets to upcoming shows

ST. LOUIS — The Fabulous Fox is having a special, one-day-only ticket sale for upcoming shows.
The Fabulous Fox is offering $30 tickets to select upcoming shows as part of their "$30 on the 30th" special. The offer is valid throughout the day until 11:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30.
Shows included in the offer are:
- Blue Man Group
- FINAL FANTASY 35th Anniversary Distant Worlds: music from FINAL FANTASY Coral
- Trixie and Katya Live!
- To Kill a Mockingbird
- Tootsie
- Jesus Christ Superstar
- Bluey's Big Play
During this special offer, there are also upgraded tickets available for each of the shows listed. The upgraded tickets are listed between $40 and $50.
Tickets can be purchased through The Fabulous Fox's website here.
The Fox Theatre is a performing arts center located in the Grand Center neighborhood in St. Louis. It originally opened in 1929 and was restored in 1982.
Find a full list of shows, dates and information about the theatre here.
