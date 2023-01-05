x
The Fabulous Fox offering $30 tickets to upcoming shows

Some shows included in the offer are the Blue Man Group, Tootsie, Bluey's Big Play and more!

ST. LOUIS — The Fabulous Fox is having a special, one-day-only ticket sale for upcoming shows. 

The Fabulous Fox is offering $30 tickets to select upcoming shows as part of their "$30 on the 30th" special. The offer is valid throughout the day until 11:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30.

Shows included in the offer are: 

  • Blue Man Group 
  • FINAL FANTASY 35th Anniversary Distant Worlds: music from FINAL FANTASY Coral
  • Trixie and Katya Live!
  • To Kill a Mockingbird 
  • Tootsie 
  • Jesus Christ Superstar 
  • Bluey's Big Play 

During this special offer, there are also upgraded tickets available for each of the shows listed. The upgraded tickets are listed between $40 and $50. 

Tickets can be purchased through The Fabulous Fox's website here. 

The Fox Theatre is a performing arts center located in the Grand Center neighborhood in St. Louis. It originally opened in 1929 and was restored in 1982.

Find a full list of shows, dates and information about the theatre here. 

