Grief-stricken parents of teens killed in University City crash share heartbreak

"It's just a horrible day. I wish this on nobody," Deion Robinson's father said.

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — For Brandon Robinson and Nikeyia Ingram, the pain is immense, deep and unfathomable.

"It's just a horrible day," Robinson said.

"I really don't believe it's sunk in yet," Ingram said.

The Olivette parents are neighbors. They said they could not believe both are currently mourning their sons who were killed earlier this week when the car they were in crashed into a vacant University City home.

"It's very hard. I wouldn't wish this on nobody," Robinson said.

"We're going on our first cruise next year and he won't be able to make it," Ingram said.

The two parents said Wednesday morning they had no idea that their sons had left their homes.

"I thought he was home because his bedroom door was closed, but when I went to check he was not. He had went out the front window," Ingram said.

"And I had just checked on Deion, and I saw that he was asleep and that was the last time I had seen him," Robinson said.

Hours later, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said 15-year-olds Deion Robinson, Demetrius Ingram and their friend Johnnie Ursery traveled eastbound on Groby Avenue at a high rate of speed, down a hill in Deion's mother's car.

Investigators said the white Hyundai failed to make a curve, went across a yard and crashed into a house.

The three buddies and 10th graders at Ladue Horton Watkins High School died in the crash.

Deion Robinson was the oldest of two and loved sports, especially wrestling.

"Deion was unbelievable. He was energetic. We would always joke around. He had a great laugh. You could hear it a mile away. I also think kids were just being kids. We all were kids at one time, 15 years old," his father said. "There needs to be an investigation because what they're telling three different families is out of whack."

Deion and Demetrius have been friends since fifth grade. Demetrius was an only child.

"I was writing his obituary and thinking he hasn't experienced anything really in life on his own. Not prom, marriage or children," Demetrius' mother said.

Just two weeks into the new school year and three weeks before homecoming, the grief-stricken parents must bury their children.

"My family is unbelievable. They are right here by my side and right here by Deion's mom's side," Robinson said.

"That's all you can do, you know, is lean on your faith," Ingram said.

Johnnie Ursery's mother said she did not feel up to an interview Thursday. She told 5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend that she and her family "are certainly in a state of shock and grieving, this is horrible."

A GoFundMe campaign was created to cover Johnnie's funeral expenses.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

A spokesperson for the University City Police Department also said they're conducting their own investigation, which will include looking into where their officers were chasing the boys before the car, the teens were riding in crashed.