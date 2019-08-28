ST. LOUIS — Today in St. Louis reporter Rhyan Henson may have just found his celebrity look-alike!

While out shopping at the Galleria Tuesday evening, a fashion consultant recommended Henson try on a white turtleneck.

After taking a mirror selfie and sending it to some of his coworkers, Henson's photo turned into an internet frenzy.

People began comparing Henson's new look to anything from the Michelin Man to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Henson joined in on the conversation, poking fun at himself by tweeting, “Why he have to do me like that?”

The photo comparison was shared just enough to reach 'The Rock' himself.

The famous actor responded to the tweet with a laughing emoji and fist bump.

