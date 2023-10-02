Winter Wonderland tickets go on sale Tuesday, here's how to buy them

The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The most wonderful time of the year is right around the corner and a St. Louis holiday staple is gearing up for its return.

Online ticket sales for Winter Wonderland at Tilles Park start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3. Tickets for family vehicles start at $20 and vary with larger transportation vehicles. Find more information here.

Drivers aren't required to pre-purchase tickets online and can pay cash at the gate.

The 2023 holiday season for Winter Wonderland will begin on Nov. 22 and close on Dec. 30. It will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day, but will be closed on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.

“We are excited to welcome back this family-favorite tradition for our community to enjoy,” said County Executive Dr. Sam Page. “Our Parks Department works hard to put on this impressive display each year and we can’t wait to flip the switch on the 2023 season.”

For the first time since 1987, Winter Wonderland will be open on Saturdays for vehicles after recent changes announced earlier this year.

Walk nights and carriage rides at Winter Wonderland will no longer be available.

According to the St. Louis County Parks, the changes were made due to the closure of the St. Louis Carriage Company and the loss of access to McCarthy Construction parking.

Guests can still drive through the two million lights display, listen to holiday music and see 100 festive scenes and characters through the 75-acre park.

For more information on Winter Wonderland and tickets, click here.