Assistant fire chief to be laid to rest

Boone County Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney died in a crash last week Interstate 70 near Columbia.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — An assistant fire chief for the Boone County Fire Protection District will be laid to rest after he was killed while on duty last week.

Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney died after his vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer while assisting at an accident scene on Wednesday.

His funeral was scheduled for Hearnes Center in Columbia at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Gladney started as a volunteer firefighter in 1986 and was promoted through the years. Earlier this year, he took on the training department of the Boone County Fire Protection District.

Gov. Mike Parson order the state and U.S. flags to be lowered to half staff in Boone County for Tuesday.

The crash happened in the morning on Interstate 70 near Columbia. A news release from the fire district said a tractor-trailer traveling at a high rate of speed struck Gladney's vehicle, then struck an ambulance and the truck involved in the earlier crash.

Gladney died at the hospital. No additional injuries were reported.