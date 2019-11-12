MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Maryland Heights police are trying to figure out if an attempted carjacking and shooting are connected.

At around midnight on Wednesday, there was an attempted carjacking near Oberline and Basston Drive near The Pavilion Apartments.

Then about a half hour later, a man who had been shot in the arm showed up at a Quick Trip about a half mile north of the attempted carjacking.

Police said the man is going to be OK. They do not know if the two incidents are connected.