ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Police officer charged with killing his friend and co-worker in a Russian Roulette-style shooting is requesting a new judge.

In a motion filed with the court on Monday, the defense team for Nathaniel Hendren, 29, argues Judge David Roither is biased against their client and has already "pre-determined the outcome of this case."

The motion alleges that during a Jan. 31 hearing, Roither stated in open court that he "...does not agree with or like that defense counsel has referred to this as an accident."

The defense contends they never called the incident an accident in court and insists Roither was referring to reports he heard in the media.

The motion also alleges that Roither "...went on to state his opinion on the allegations, as if his opinions were facts," including stating that "it was not an accident when the defendant pulled the trigger."

Roither then increased Hendren's bond amount from $50,000 cash-only to $100,000 but allowed Hendren to post 10 percent to be released, according to the motion.

Hendren is charged with manslaughter and armed criminal action in connection to the Jan. 24 shooting death of fellow St. Louis Police Officer Katlyn Alix, 24.

Hendren and his partner, Officer Patrick Riordan, were supposed to be in a different police district patrolling the community at the time.

But instead, they were all inside Hendren's apartment at 750 Dover Place when the shooting happened just before 1 a.m.

According to court filings, Hendren and Alix were taking turns firing a revolver at each other that had just one bullet inside of it.

Alix was struck in the chest and later died at SLU Hospital, according to court filings.