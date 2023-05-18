Teen killed, another seriously injured in ATV crash Wednesday

The 15-year-old driver was taken by helicopter to SSM Health DePaul Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — A 15-year-old died and another teen was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in an ATV crash in Pike County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 268, north of Highway D.

MSHP said two teenage girls, a 14 and 15-year-old from Eolia, Missouri, rode an ATV vehicle off the left side of the road, went up an embankment, slammed into a tree and rolled over.

The 15-year-old driver was taken by helicopter to SSM Health DePaul Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The 14-year-old was also taken by helicopter to St. Louis Mercy Hospital with serious injuries.