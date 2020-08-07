Wednesday is deadline to register for Missouri's August primary election

For those who still need to register, the Missouri Secretary of State's Office has listed several ways on its website

ST. LOUIS — Wednesday is the last day to register to vote for Missouri's Aug. 4 primary election.

For those who still need to register, the Missouri Secretary of State's Office has listed several ways on its website.

Voters may register in person at a county clerk's office, online or through the mail. Mailed applications must be postmarked it by Wednesday.

Missouri is also allowing voters to cast ballots by mail during the August and November elections with notarization of the ballot envelope. For those in a high-risk category for contracting or transmitting COVID-19, absentee ballot voting is available without the need to obtain notarization.

For more information, visit the Secretary of State's website.