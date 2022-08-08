Maryland Heights water park closed for rest of season after flood damage

Aquaport sustained damage left by the flash flooding on July 26.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Aquaport in Maryland Heights announced Monday it would be closed for the remainder of the 2022 season after being affected by flash flooding on July 26.

Initially, the water park had posted on Facebook saying it would be closed until July 31, then, in another post, until Aug. 7, in an effort to clean up the damage left by the flood waters.

"While we were initially hopeful the facility would be able to open at some point this summer, it has become apparent that the cleanup and repairs needed to safely operate the facility will not be able to be completed this season," the water park said in a Facebook post about the closure Monday.

Aquaport Closed for Season We have made the difficult decision not to reopen Aquaport for the remainder of the 2022... Posted by Aquaport on Monday, August 8, 2022

Upcoming events were either canceled or moved to the indoor pool at the Maryland Heights Community Center.

The post announcing the closure said that season pass holders would be contacted with more information.

Aquaport opened in 1998, but underwent a series of renovations in 2021 to add features like a Flowrider and other park upgrades.