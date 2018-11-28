An Austrian mountain climber has safely completed an astonishing solo climb of Lunag Ri in the Himalayas.

David Lama is now the first person to scale the 22,660-foot mountain, one of the highest unclimbed peaks left in Nepal.

The 28-year-old battled temperatures of minus-30 degrees and winds of nearly 50 mph over his three-day ascent.

It's the fourth time the Austrian has attempted to triumph over Lunag Ri and the second time he has attempted it solo.

"I thought about turning back of course. I think it's always important to consider how you get back down, how you get off a mountain, but I never considered taking that decision because there was no need,” he said. “I was feeling, I was feeling weak but still confident I could stick to my plan."

Lama, who had to navigate steep snowfields and patches of rough ice, incredibly also completed much of the climb without any ropes.

