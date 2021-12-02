St. Charles County creates Auto Theft Task Force

Prosecuting attorney Tim Lohmar says it has become the No. 1 public safety issue for the county

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Cold weather is partially to blame for a spike in car thefts in St. Charles County.

"As the cold weather months began to creep in, that's when we saw the uptick," St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar said.

He said the thefts are targeted attacks.

"The best thing you can do is don't leave your car running unattended," recommends Lohmar, "lock your doors at all times, take your keys out of your cars, take your valuables out of your cars and take your weapons out of your cars."

Lohmar tells 5 On Your Side auto thefts are now the number one public safety issue in St. Charles County. To counter the problem, multiple law enforcement agencies have united to form an auto theft task force.

The first of its kind task force is getting more officers out in high risk areas and strategic points to catch thieves in the act.

Lohmar says many suspects are armed and when they take a car, they want to get out of the area fast." He said just the other night, one of the vehicles that was stolen was tracked going 150 miles per hour over the Blanchette bridge into St. Louis County.

Despite the challenging weather, the task force began operations earlier this week. Lohmar says it has been successful and will continue.

The prosecuting attorney also warns that his office will recommend people caught stealing cars to be held without bond and receive prison sentences if convicted.