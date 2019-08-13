UNION, Mo. — A man found dead between two homes in Union, Missouri, had no signs of trauma, an autopsy found.

A press release from the Union Police Department said 31-year-old Michael Mitchell was found between two homes on the 900 block of North Church Street at around 6:05 Tuesday morning.

An autopsy conducted Wednesday found no signs of trauma. Police are still awaiting a toxicology report.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Union Police Department at 636-583-3700.

