CLAYTON, Mo. — Several new questions surfaced Wednesday after the release of an autopsy stemming from the death of a St. Louis County inmate.

5 On Your Side obtained a copy of the medical examiner's report through a public records request.

It shows John M. Shy, 29, of Oakville died on Feb. 23 from an intestinal hemorrhage of an unknown cause.

The medical examiner found Shy's small and large intestines both contained a "copious amount of blood," but no lesions or a source of the blood was found.

Dr. Mary Case with the St. Louis County Medical Examiner's Office said in situations like this, it's possible a blood vessel began bleeding before it destroyed itself, meaning you wouldn't be able to find the source.

She could not say what might have precipitated the bleeding, but ruled out drug use as a contributing factor.

A toxicology report for Shy showed he died with small amounts of marijuana and fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, in his system.

Dr. Case said the amounts of fentanyl that were present suggest Shy ingested the illegal substance approximately 25 hours before his death, while he was in St. Louis County's custody.

She said the amounts of marijuana present suggest he ingested the drug weeks before his death, before he was taken into custody.

"These were not prescribed to him, but they didn't kill him," she said.

Shy was booked into the jail on Feb. 15 at approximately 6:31 a.m. for probation violations.

On that same day around 9 a.m., he was transferred from the intake center to the infirmary for medical treatment and observation.

Shy was removed from the infirmary on Feb. 19 and placed in general population, where he remained housed until Feb. 23.

That day, at approximately 3:15 a.m., transportation officers from the county jail transported Shy to St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond Heights.

Shy had been complaining of stomach pain and discomfort.

He was returned to the infirmary at the jail after being released from the hospital at 6:30 a.m.

But at approximately 9:55 a.m., a 911 call prompted Clayton Fire & EMS to respond to the jail.

According to call logs and dispatch reports obtained by 5 On Your Side through a public records request, first responders found Shy throwing up blood with blood in his stool.

Advanced life support was performed on scene and Shy was taken back to St. Mary's.

But less than three hours later, county transportation officials brought Shy back to the infirmary at the jail around 12:30 p.m.

According to his autopsy report, medical staff at St. Mary's diagnosed Shy with constipation.

Fast forward to approximately 9:38 p.m.

That's when Clayton Fire & EMS responded again to Shy's cell. According to dispatch notes, CPR was in progress upon their arrival.

But those life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

Shy passed away and his body was taken to the St. Louis County Medical Examiner.

Dr. Case said her autopsy findings did not support the conclusion that Shy was constipated at the time of his death.

"His gastrointestinal track was not full of stool. It was full of blood," she said.

Those who knew Shy tell 5 On Your Side they have questions about the quality of care he received at the jail and at St. Mary's. They previously held a peaceful gathering outside the county justice center to demand answers in his case.

One is being handled by Clayton Police.

The other is being led by St. Louis County, which a spokesman said will look into willful neglect and how Shy ingested fentanyl while in custody.

Shy is the third inmate to die this year at the St. Louis County Jail.