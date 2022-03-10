Average gas price in Missouri nears record high, St. Louis average jumps 50 cents in a week

According to AAA, St. Louis drivers are paying the most at the pump of the major metropolitan areas in Missouri.

ST. LOUIS — The average gas price in Missouri is nearing a record high, according to a news release from AAA Thursday.

The state average is now $3.85 for a gallon of regular unleaded, reports AAA. That's 45 cents more than last week, and $1.26 more per gallon than this time last year. And just 9 cents away from the record high of $3.94 reached in 2008.

According to AAA, Missouri's average gas price is the second-lowest in the country. Across the river, Illinois is closer to the higher end, at an average of $4.57 a gallon.

“Gas prices are climbing at a weekly pace we’ve never seen before, nearing records set in 2008 across the state,” said AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria in the news release. “Prices are anticipated to keep rising due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the impact it’s causing on crude oil prices.”

According to AAA, St. Louis drivers are paying the most at the pump of the major metropolitan areas in Missouri. They're shelling out an average of $3.99 per gallon. That's up 50 cents from last week.

You can find the lowest prices in the St. Louis area with our gas price tracker.

The national average for a gallon of regular is now at $4.32, reports AAA. That's up 59 cents from last week, and $1.51 from this time last year.