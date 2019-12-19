ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS – Award-winning newspaper reporter Christine Byers is bringing her unique journalistic skills and talents to the 5 On Your Side team beginning Jan. 6.

Byers’ move to KSDK will be highlighted by the introduction of a new weekly column on the station’s website featuring her exclusive analysis and storytelling. She will also dive into the reasons behind a controversy or problem and work with the 5 On Your Side I-Team to turn high-profile investigative pieces for broadcast and online.

“I’m grateful to TEGNA and 5 On Your Side for creating this opportunity for me. I look forward to continuing to bring the people of the St. Louis area all of the latest on crime and public safety news through different platforms,” said Byers. “St. Louis is where I’ve made my home and it’s important to me to keep this community informed.”

Byers comes to 5 On Your Side from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, where she’s worked since 2006. Since 2009, she has been a beat reporter, covering St. Louis city and county crime, courts, and police.

Before joining the Post-Dispatch, Byers worked as a reporter at the Daily Herald in Elgin, Illinois; Rockford Register Star in Rockford, Illinois; and the Peoria Journal Star in Peoria, Illinois.

Byers holds numerous journalism awards for breaking news, beat reporting, feature writing, and spot news. She also co-authored a book titled, 'In Cold Pursuit: My Hunt for Timothy Krajcir.'

“Christine brings a deep understanding of the most challenging issues facing the St. Louis region and has a track record of being one of the most aggressive, connected reporters in the city,” said Director of Content Carol Fowler. “The safety of St. Louis is one of the content priorities of 5 On Your Side, and we look forward to Christine breaking stories on her beat across our many platforms.”

Byers earned a degree in journalism with a minor in Spanish from Bradley University.