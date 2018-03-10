ST. LOUIS — A 9-month-old baby has died in south St. Louis City, police confirmed.

Officers responded to a call at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 5600 block of Goethe in the Princeton Heights neighborhood. They found the 9-month-old little boy unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released a cause of death. The Child Abuse Unit was called to the house and is now handling the investigation, which is standard practice in all cases involving the death of a child.

No further information has been released at this time.

