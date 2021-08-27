x
Baby killed in crash on I-270 in Metro East

The baby was pronounced dead at the hospital
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A baby was killed in a car crash in the Metro East Friday morning.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. in westbound lanes of I-270 in Edwardsville. 

Two vehicles were entering a construction area on the interstate when one of the vehicles stopped and waited to merge to the left, according to Illinois State Police. That is when the second vehicle rear-ended the first.

Illinois State Police will continue to investigate the crash.

The baby was rushed to a hospital where he died.

All lanes have reopened.

