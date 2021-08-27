Baby killed in crash on I-270 in Metro East

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A baby was killed in a car crash in the Metro East Friday morning.
The crash happened around 10 a.m. in westbound lanes of I-270 in Edwardsville.
Two vehicles were entering a construction area on the interstate when one of the vehicles stopped and waited to merge to the left, according to Illinois State Police. That is when the second vehicle rear-ended the first.
Illinois State Police will continue to investigate the crash.
The baby was rushed to a hospital where he died.
All lanes have reopened.