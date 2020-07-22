85 backlogged rape kits from St. Louis area police departments shipped for testing

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office has been working with police departments across the state to gather untested rape kits

ST. LOUIS — Several backlogged sexual assault kits that were gathered from 22 St. Louis area police departments have been shipped to a private lab for testing.

For several months, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office has been working with police departments across the state to gather untested rape kits.

“The Missouri Attorney General’s Office is working expeditiously to gather untested sexual assault kits from departments and agencies across the state to be sent to the lab,” said Schmitt.

In total, 85 rape kits were gathered from departments in Des Peres, Ladue, Webster Groves, Town & Country, Hazelwood, St. Ann and Florissant to be sent for testing.

The kits were gathered and shipped from the Clayton Police Department.

"The level of participation from neighboring agencies shows the dedication of our local law enforcement officers in investigating and advocating for victims of sexual violence,” said Clayton Police Chief Mark Smith.

Since the first shipping event held at the Springfield Police Department in December of last year, more than 1,200 untested sexual assault kits have been shipped to the private lab.

Shipping events have also been held in: Independence, O’Fallon, Lee's Summit, Grandview, Columbia, St. Joseph, Blue Springs, and Joplin, as well as the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Camden County Sheriff's Office, the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the New Madrid County Sheriff's Office, and the St. Francois County Sheriff's Office.

The Attorney General’s Office said regional shipping events will continue in the future as it continues to gather and ship backlogged rape kits.

The CPD was proud to have the opportunity of providing the resources & facility for the collection of untested sexual assault kits from our region. https://t.co/cKMqxkzZi1 — Clayton Missouri Police Department (@ClaytonMOPD) July 22, 2020