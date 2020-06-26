35 backlogged rape kits from St. Louis area police departments sent for testing

“This is even more progress toward our goal of clearing the backlog of untested sexual assault kits in Missouri and obtaining justice on behalf of victims"

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Friday that 35 sexual assault kits from five St. Louis area police departments were sent to a lab to be tested.

Kits were gathered from the Festus Police Department, Arnold Police Department, Washington County Sheriff Department and Jefferson County Sheriff Department.

“This shipping event is even more progress toward our goal of clearing the backlog of untested sexual assault kits in Missouri and obtaining justice on behalf of victims,” Schmitt said in a statement. “I want to thank Sheriff Marshak and his staff for hosting this shipping event and working together with my office on this important initiative.”

The attorney general's office said more than 1,000 sexual assault kits have been shipped to be tested since the first shipping event in the SAFE Kits Initiative was launched in 2019. The office also said regional shipping events will continue as they work to gather and send off backlogged untested kits.

"We are glad to support the comprehensive efforts of Attorney General Schmitt to get justice for more victims," Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said. "We feel that increasing the testing opportunities will create more opportunities for successful prosecution. Also, as a result of internal audits, we identified areas for improvement, which have already been implemented."

The kits will be sent to a private lab in Virginia to be tested.

