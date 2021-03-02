BackStoppers helping family of killed MetroLink security guard

The Backstoppers announced it will provide $50,000 in assistance to the Cook family

ST. LOUIS — The Backstoppers announced it will provide $50,000 in assistance to the family of a MetroLink security guard who was killed over the weekend.

St. Louis police said 30-year-old James Cook was shot and killed Sunday morning at the Delmar Loop MetroLink station.

According to police, the shooting happened around 10:08 a.m. on Hodiamont Avenue. There Cook was found shot in the face. He was breathing when police arrived but later died.

Suspect Nathaniel Maurice Smith was charged on Monday with Cook’s murder and for armed criminal action.

According to the probable cause statement, Smith approached Cook, took out a gun and shot him multiple times.

Cook — who was unarmed — backed away from the suspect and got a can of mace from his duty belt. That’s when the suspect shot him multiple times and walked toward Des Peres Avenue, sources said.

Cook spent eight years with the Marines before moving back to Missouri. He worked various jobs to provide stability for his family before landing the security guard job with MetroLink, family members said.

His mother Tracy Nichols described Cook as a funny, smart, and talented man.

"He was just an all-around good person. It's what he is and will always be," Nichols said.

Cook is survived by his wife and two young daughters.

A GoFundMe account is also raising money for Cook's widow and two daughters. As of Tuesday evening, it raised more than $113,000.

“Our most heartfelt sympathy and prayers go out to the Cook family and everyone who knew and loved him,” said Chief Ron Battelle, executive director of The BackStoppers. “We will never forget Security Officer Cook and the sacrifice he made.”