ST. LOUIS — The BackStoppers received a donation of $150,000 from the OG Restaurant Group Monday.

The group operates local restaurants including The Corner Pub & Grill, The Shack Breakfast & Lunch, and The Tavern Kitchen & Bar.

The group presented the check to The Backstoppers organization along with first responders from West County, Metro EMS and St. Louis County.

Since 2008, the restaurant group has raised more than $1 million for The BackStoppers. Each year, staff members ask patrons to support the charity by buying "paper bucks" valued at $5, $10, $25 and $100, according to a press release.

The BackStoppers "provides ongoing needed financial assistance and support to the spouses and dependent children of all police officers, firefighters and volunteer firefighters, and publicly-funded paramedics and EMTs in our coverage area who have lost their lives in the line of duty," according to its website.

KSDK

