ST. LOUIS — The Guns ‘N Hoses Boxing Association presented a $900,000 check Wednesday to The BackStoppers, which will go toward helping families of first responders.

“Without the support of Guns ‘N Hoses we would not be able to support the families who unfortunately have lost loved ones,” said Chief Ron Battelle, executive director of The BackStoppers. “This donation will allow us to continue to provide the level of support our families need and to be a safety net for those families who lose a family member in the line of duty.”

The proceeds came from the 33rd annual Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses boxing event held November 2019. Police officers and firefighters competed against each other in the boxing ring.

This is the fourth consecutive year the donation has increased.



