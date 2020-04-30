Watch Live: Badge ceremony for new St. Louis County police chief

Jon Belmar’s retirement goes into effect on April 30

St. Louis County police will hold a badge ceremony for the newest chief of police at 10 a.m. at county police headquarters in Clayton.

Jon Belmar’s retirement goes into effect on April 30. Chief Mary Barton was named the new chief last month. She’s the first woman to serve as chief in the county. Barton has been with the county police department for 40 years.

Belmar had been with the county police department for 34 years. He took over as chief in 2014.

“It has been an honor to work with and for the women and men of the St. Louis County Police Department. The citizens and businesses of St. Louis County deserve nothing but the best, and I firmly believe they receive that from us every day,” Belmar said in February.

In February, officials held three listening sessions where residents had the opportunity to express what they wanted in the county's next police chief.

