BELLEVILLE, Ill. — An investigation is underway after a body was found Tuesday night.

Around 6 p.m., the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department was called to the 1400 block of Centreville Avenue for a report of a body found.

When officers arrived, they found the badly decomposed body of a man in the weeds behind a gas station.

Police said the body was first discovered by someone who was walking in the area.

Police are investigating the cause of death and working to identify the body.

© 2018 KSDK