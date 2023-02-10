Baking for BackStoppers: Annual fundraiser honors Blake Snyder, other fallen first responders

Officer Blake Synder was a police officer with the St. Louis County Police Department. He was killed in the line of study on Oct. 6, 2016.

AFFTON, Mo. — On Oct. 6, 2016, St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder was killed in the line of duty while responding to a disturbance call. This week will mark 7 years since the tragedy.

"There was something about that guy," James Castro said about Snyder. "He's a guy that you could see in the crowd. He stood out because there was something special about him: his heart, the heart to serve people. And he was a fixture in this area."

Castro serves as a firefighter and engineer for the Affton Fire Department. He and Snyder went to church together.

Sunday marked the annual Baking for BackStoppers fundraiser in honor of Snyder. In attendance at the bake sale were Snyder's mother and dozens of community members.

The funds raised will toward reducing financial burdens to grieving families of fallen first responders in our area.

"We knew some officers up at the 3rd Precinct where Blake worked and he was one of the guys that would eat the cookies when we came up there," Janel Schrunk said. "So when he passed away, we were very upset just like his coworkers and my daughter, and I wanted to do something."

A mother-daughter duo is behind the bake sale. They felt called to do something after seeing Snyder's story on the news.

"We made about $1,500 that first year, and a lot of it was people that we knew or people just driving through our neighborhood. A lot of people have continued to come every single year," Allison Schrunk said.

The bake sale got so big that the Affton Fire Protection District Headquarters volunteered their firehouse and double ovens for the fundraiser.

Janel and her daughter Allison's annual bake sale started in their driveway. The operation now takes 60 volunteers. Last year the duo raised over $8,275 and this year they raised $9,483.

This year's roster includes 1200 cookies, 10 batches of fudge among dozens of other favorites like pies and puppy chow.

The Schrunks say serving up the sweet treats is the least they can do for first responders in their community.

"There's no way to thank people like that (first responders), and so this is what we do know," Janel Schrunk said.

