Ballpark Village announces reopening dates

ST. LOUIS — Ballpark Village has announced reopening dates for its various venues in June.
Ballpark Village said in a statement it had worked with tenant partners to develop a series of procedures in line with CDC recommendations for social distancing and sanitizing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The tentative schedule for reopening is as follows:
June 17: Sports & Social St. Louis, Outdoor plaza and OneLife Fitness
June 24: FOX Sports Midwest Live!
June 26: PBR St. Louis
Some dates are subject to change, and additional reopening dates for businesses will be announced at a later date.
On June 17, Sports & Social St. Louis will open for the first time, as one of the new venues at Ballpark Village. Sports & Social St. Louis is located under OneLife fitness, and is connected to the outdoor plaza. Ballpark Village has added more than 300 seats to the plaza to provide increased space between patrons.
Many of our area's most popular attractions have recently announced reopening dates, including the Gateway Arch, City Museum and the Saint Louis Zoo.
READ MORE: Attractions, pools, camps, gyms | Here's what is opening and when in St. Louis, St. Louis County
