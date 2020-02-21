BALLWIN, Mo. — Police are looking for two thieves who got inside a Lowe's Home Improvement by backing an SUV into its front doors early Friday morning.

The Ballwin Police Department said surveillance footage showed the thieves backing into the glass sliding doors of Lowe's in the 14000 block of Manchester Road around 1 a.m.

Police said the mask-wearing thieves stole several tool kits of unknown value and took off.

The store's burglary alarms went off during the theft, but the suspects were gone by the time police arrived.

The burglary is under investigation.

KSDK

More local stories:

'I thought he was going to kill my husband' | Jefferson County woman still scared after road rage attack JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. - "I was scared to death," said 63-year-old Bernita Swank. What was supposed to be a routine, uneventful ride home from the doctor's office suddenly took a frightening turn for Swank and her 68-year-old husband Lloyd. "He was just driving crazy," said Bernita. She's talking about 37-year-old Bradley Jorden.

RELATED: Jailhouse letter: Former Cub Scout leader asks sexual assault victim to lie to police, threatens others

RELATED: Missouri lacking enough sexual assault nurses

RELATED: #VintageKSDK: News chopper crashes into Mississippi in 1966

RELATED: Heading to Soulard this weekend for Mardi Gras? Here's everything you should know