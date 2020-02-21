BALLWIN, Mo. — Police are looking for two thieves who got inside a Lowe's Home Improvement by backing an SUV into its front doors early Friday morning.
The Ballwin Police Department said surveillance footage showed the thieves backing into the glass sliding doors of Lowe's in the 14000 block of Manchester Road around 1 a.m.
Police said the mask-wearing thieves stole several tool kits of unknown value and took off.
The store's burglary alarms went off during the theft, but the suspects were gone by the time police arrived.
The burglary is under investigation.
