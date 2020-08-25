Ballwin man drowns while attempting to swim to other side of pond

Khaja M. Imran, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene Monday afternoon

WARREN COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Ballwin drowned in a private pond in Warren County on Monday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Khaja M. Imran was attempting to swim to the other side of a private pond from a dock Monday afternoon in the 600 block of Sunshine Lane.

According to the report, Imran panicked, went under the water and did not resurface. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been made available.