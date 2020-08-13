Mom loses back-to-school supplies, couple loses army memorabilia after flash flooding

Flash flooding has neighbors in Ballwin starting from scratch

BALLWIN, Mo. — More rain means more problems for people who are still recovering from flooding.

“Im barely holding on, trying to do it myself so,” said Heather Marriott, a Ballwin resident.

Flash flooding has neighbors in Ballwin starting from scratch as their belongings are left scattered on their lawns.

“The way our house is set up our basement was literally mine and my husbands room so first off we lost all of our clothes all of our furniture... this is literally the only thing I have in my name right now,” said Marriott.

Marriott lives off Clarington Court. She says her basement filled within seconds early Sunday morning. Her kids back to school chrome books and supplies washed away in the process.

“We were ready to rock and I have 10 days to figure out if were even going to have a place to stay,” said Marriott.

Next door the O’hara’s say there’s was more of a close call. Their grandson was in the basement when the water came rushing in.

“The whole window blew out it was about 3-foot diameter of water rushing in it had gone up over through the window and side of the house it went from ankle deep to about 3-feet in about 30 seconds,” said J.D O'Hara.

He made it out but before they could grab what they could, It was too late.

“It was just a terrifying event you don’t even know what its like to see something like that, you hear about it and see it on the news but you don’t really see the impact until you're in the middle of all that … the mud and the devastation,” said Peggy O'Hara.

Their backyard showing only a glimpse of everything they lost. Including awards from J.D’s time in the military and pictures that span a lifetime.

“It's been a crazy year, so much illness and so much devastation all over and we didn’t think it hit us,” said O'Hara.

5 On Your Side reached out to the metropolitan sewer district to see if this was caused by the drainage system or something else.