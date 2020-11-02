BALLWIN, Mo. — Patrol officers in the Ballwin Police Department will start wearing body cameras as soon as this spring.

“They are definitely coming,” said Officer Mike Burgoyne.

Burgoyne said the department is still “shopping around” and has not yet ordered the cameras. The department must also draft policies and procedures for use before the cameras are on the streets.

"We see the implementation of body cameras as a win-win for the city," said Ballwin Mayor Tim Pogue. "Not only does it assist in the protection and safety of our officers, it also helps us continue our goal of remaining accountable and transparent.

"We see this as yet another tool in which we can further strengthen the trust and relationship between members of this community and our police department."

The city’s board of aldermen voted to approve funding for body cameras in this year's budget.

According to Ballwin Life magazine, which the city publishes, the 2020 police budget is $6,932,569. Part of that budget includes funding for body cameras, four new patrol vehicles and new protective equipment.

The Ballwin Police Department has a total staff of about 50.

More local stories

RELATED: Saint Louis Public Schools Board to decide if parents would be required to sign letter about secure storage of guns

RELATED: Parkway West to host community conversation on youth vaping epidemic

RELATED: Red Cross urges fire safety after uptick of fatal fires in Missouri