BALLWIN, Mo. — Ballwin police are investigating package thefts and attempted packages thefts, warning these types of crimes are still happening even though more people are home.

On March 26, police received reports of three incidents that happened on that day. Police said it appeared the same group was responsible.

Police said the thefts happened soon after the packages were delivered.

During one incident, the thieves completed the theft, police said. During the second incident, a stolen package was found discarded nearby and eventually returned to its owners. And during a third incident, the thieves were startled and left.

"It appears to be a crime of opportunity," officer Michael Burgoyne said. "There is no evidence that they were following around a delivery driver or anything to that extent."

Burgoyne said he recommends homeowners install home security systems and request signature authorization upon delivery when possible.

He also suggested people provide delivery instructions, like asking delivery drivers to drop off packages at a specific location or during a designated time.

Police are reviewing doorbell camera footage of the incidents.

