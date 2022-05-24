Ballwin is the 9th most popular real estate market according to Zillow

The online real estate marketplace analyzed data from more than 1,000 U.S. cities

BALLWIN, Mo. — Ballwin was named one of the top 10 most popular real estate markets so far this year by the website Zillow. The rankings were determined by analyzing page views, home values and for-sale inventory for more than 1,000 U.S. cities.

All top 10 markets were relatively pricey suburbs near major cities. According to Zillow, the average home in Ballwin is valued at $378,157. That average grew 4.9% in the first quarter of 2022. In each suburban area on the top 10 list, home values are rising faster than in the metro's largest city.

The popular online real estate marketplace's research shows the price of suburban homes mostly paced that of urban homes for the first 15 months of the pandemic. Zillow's data shows the prices of suburban homes are now trending upward, in a reversal of previous norms.

"How many employers continue to allow this flexibility for employees to live where they choose will go a long way toward determining which markets are most in demand in the future,” said Zillow economist Nicole Bachaud in a press release.

Homebuyers seem to be prioritizing affordability and space over a short commute. According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, the increased acceptance of remote work is responsible for approximately half of the increase in U.S. prices since late 2019.

Ballwin is approximately 25 miles west of St. Louis.

Zillow’s Top 10 Most Popular Markets