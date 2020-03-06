Protests planned in St. Charles and Ballwin Wednesday afternoon

Marches in St. Charles and Ballwin encourage people to peacefully take a stand against racism Wednesday afternoon

BALLWIN, Mo. — Several protests are scheduled for Wednesday, June 3 outside of the St. Louis metro area.

One march in St. Charles will start at the St. Charles Cinema at 3 p.m. A second march in St. Charles begins at 6 p.m. at Schlafly and proceed down Main Street.

A family-friendly march in Ballwin will start at the Ballwin Government Center in Vlasis Park at 6 p.m.

These peaceful protests will be similar to marches Monday afternoon in downtown St. Louis and O’Fallon, Missouri. At those gatherings, people banded together with signs and without violence – even hand-in-hand with law enforcement at times.

Group organizers say making a difference goes beyond raising awareness on social media.