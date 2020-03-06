x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

local

Protests planned in St. Charles and Ballwin Wednesday afternoon

Marches in St. Charles and Ballwin encourage people to peacefully take a stand against racism Wednesday afternoon

BALLWIN, Mo. — Several protests are scheduled for Wednesday, June 3 outside of the St. Louis metro area.

One march in St. Charles will start at the St. Charles Cinema at 3 p.m. A second march in St. Charles begins at 6 p.m. at Schlafly and proceed down Main Street.

A family-friendly march in Ballwin will start at the Ballwin Government Center in Vlasis Park at 6 p.m.

These peaceful protests will be similar to marches Monday afternoon in downtown St. Louis and O’Fallon, Missouri. At those gatherings, people banded together with signs and without violence – even hand-in-hand with law enforcement at times.

Group organizers say making a difference goes beyond raising awareness on social media.

Protests across the country are demanding justice for George Floyd.

RELATED: Pope Francis condemns racism and street violence following George Floyd's death

RELATED: Nation's streets calmest in days, protests largely peaceful