Driver loses control of vehicle, strikes pedestrian then crashes into urgent care center

St. Louis County police say the accident happened just before 8:15 p.m. Sunday outside and inside the Total Access Urgent Care (TAUC) located at 2501 Clarkson Road.



One person was taken to the hospital, but it is not known if that person was the pedestrian that was struck by the vehicle or someone who may have been inside TAUC.



The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.