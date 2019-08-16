TROY, Ill. — Hot air balloons lined the sky in Lincoln County Thursday. It was the community's way of remembering two teens killed in a car wreck earlier this week.

The outpouring of support at Troy Buchanan High School was incredible, with hundreds of people wanting these families to know they're here for them.

They filled the football field tonight to remember Brayden Hood and Mario Montavlo, both 16, both killed in a car crash this week when the car their friend was driving hit a tree.

RELATED: 'Thank you for being there for me' | Community mourns the loss of 2 teens in Lincoln Co. car crash

This school community is also remembering another student, Hunter Thorp, who died earlier this summer.

A big part of this vigil is a balloon glow, and there's a reason for that. Brayden's mom said it's for him. He was an avid balloonist, in addition to being a proud member of the show choir.

Mario's family said he was always the first one to help at family gatherings.

Brayden's mom told me the boys in that car were best friends and their bond will never be broken.

More local news:

RELATED: Man charged with murder after woman found dead in East St. Louis

RELATED: Stormy weather expected for part of the weekend

RELATED: Getting a peek at the St. Louis Wheel