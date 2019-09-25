ST. LOUIS — Barnes-Jewish Hospital is offering free flu shots in the St. Louis area on several dates.

No appointments are needed, and the shots are given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says more than 200,000 Americans are hospitalized due to the flu every year, and the best way to protect against the flu is to get the vaccine.

Here are the dates and locations where you can get a free flu vaccine:

St. Louis

Monday, Oct. 7 – Wednesday, Oct. 9; Barnes-Jewish Plaza Tower

7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Main floor lobby

1 Barnes Jewish Plaza

Adult vaccinations only (18+ years old)

Parking is available in the Plaza Garage for $2 an hour

Monday, Oct. 7 – Wednesday, Oct. 9; Center for Advanced Medicine

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Third-floor lobby

4921 Parkview Place

Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6-months and older)

Parking is available in the Euclid Garage for $2 an hour

West St. Louis County

Saturday, Oct. 12; Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Medical Office Building 2

10 Barnes West Drive, Creve Coeur

Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6-months and older)

Free on-site parking

North St. Louis County

Sunday, Oct. 13; Siteman Cancer Center at Christian Hospital

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Christian Hospital Atrium, Detrick Building

11133 Dunn Road

Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6-months and older)

Free on-site parking

South St. Louis County

Saturday, Oct. 19; Siteman Cancer Center

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

5225 Midamerica Plaza

Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6-months and older)

Free on-site parking

For more information on flu shots, visit barnesjewish.org/flushots or call 314-TOP-DOCS (867-3627).

