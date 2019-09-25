ST. LOUIS — Barnes-Jewish Hospital is offering free flu shots in the St. Louis area on several dates.
No appointments are needed, and the shots are given on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says more than 200,000 Americans are hospitalized due to the flu every year, and the best way to protect against the flu is to get the vaccine.
Here are the dates and locations where you can get a free flu vaccine:
St. Louis
Monday, Oct. 7 – Wednesday, Oct. 9; Barnes-Jewish Plaza Tower
7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Main floor lobby
1 Barnes Jewish Plaza
Adult vaccinations only (18+ years old)
Parking is available in the Plaza Garage for $2 an hour
Monday, Oct. 7 – Wednesday, Oct. 9; Center for Advanced Medicine
8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Third-floor lobby
4921 Parkview Place
Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6-months and older)
Parking is available in the Euclid Garage for $2 an hour
West St. Louis County
Saturday, Oct. 12; Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Medical Office Building 2
10 Barnes West Drive, Creve Coeur
Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6-months and older)
Free on-site parking
North St. Louis County
Sunday, Oct. 13; Siteman Cancer Center at Christian Hospital
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Christian Hospital Atrium, Detrick Building
11133 Dunn Road
Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6-months and older)
Free on-site parking
South St. Louis County
Saturday, Oct. 19; Siteman Cancer Center
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
5225 Midamerica Plaza
Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6-months and older)
Free on-site parking
For more information on flu shots, visit barnesjewish.org/flushots or call 314-TOP-DOCS (867-3627).
